How Bundy helped couple get hitched after a big hitch

The wedding went off without a hitch. Emma Dahl Photography

WHEN a local venue closed down without giving bride-to-be Crystal Mears any notice 90 days before her planned wedding, things could have gone very bad indeed.

But local businesses came to the rescue and on Saturday, Miss Mears became Mrs Parsons right on time.

Right before Christmas, Mrs Mears and her now husband Hayden were shocked to find out via social media that the original location for their wedding - Penny Lane Gardens - had closed down.

The couple never received notice and said their deposit was never returned.

"We had our ceremony and reception booked there and my partner just found out on Facebook that it had closed," Mrs Mears said.

"You sort of just don't know where to start."

SPECIAL DAY: Crystal and Hayden Parsons got to say 'I do' after their original wedding plans fell through. Emma Dahl Photography

Mrs Parsons popped on Facebook and called on the community for suggestions on what to do.

It was then that local businesses poured in, willing to help the couple's dream come true.

"We've just been so happy with all the generosity," she said.

Mrs Parsons said some businesses she had contacted were busy but as soon as they heard of her plight they went above and beyond.

"When they realised, everyone we spoke to was so helpful," she said.

The couple decided on Eleven Acres for their special day and said the venue did everything possible to make the experience exactly as the couple had planned.

"They worked with us and made it all the same," Mrs Parsons said.

"Eleven Acres matched the same atmosphere and the same planning."

They even got to keep their original date.

Photographer Emma Dahl and celebrant Kellie Kemp were there on the big day, with the Gin Gin Hair Lounge and make-up artist Selena Baldry on board and Chris from Picture Perfect Decorators making sure the finishing touches were just right.

After being together close to seven years and following an 18-month engagement, Mr and Mrs Parsons are now happy to begin the next chapter of their lives.

"We're going to go on a little honeymoon to Burrum Heads - a nice break," Mrs Parsons said.

After that, the couple will focus on building their life together on their property near Gin Gin.

The thank-you list

Crystal and Hayden Parsons are grateful to the following businesses for helping, or offering, to help their special day come off perfectly:

Celebrant Kellie Kemp.

Eleven Acres.

Miranda from Gin Gin Hair Lounge.

Selina Bawldry for make-up.

Beauty in Bloom by Jess for beauty needs.

Westside Florist for the cake topper.

Chris from Picture Perfect for some decorations.

Cupcake Girls for dietary cakes, only not bridal cake.

Bluegrass BnB for accommodation. Simone has never held a bridal party and was so supportive and amazing.

Vendors that offered help included In the Grove, Riverside Retreat, The Rock Bar and Grill and Bucca Retreat.