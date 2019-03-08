How BSL is breaking down stereotypes ahead of IWD

POSITIVE: Anna Ryan-Cole will celebrate International Women's Day with other female employees at BSL.

GLADSTONE is defined by its heavy industry and behind the success of these organisations are male and female employees.

However, where industry work has often been stereotyped as male dominant, female employees are stepping up and achieving big things.

Breaking the mould is female Boyne Smelters Limited contract coordinator Anna Ryan-Cole.

Now in her fourth year working for BSL, Ms Ryan-Cole moved from a support-based role in human resources to her current position.

She said BSL encouraged diversity in the workplace.

Ms Ryan-Cole believes the only thing holding back women in industry was their perceptions of self.

"If anything (the challenges) are more the stereotypical challenges I have for myself,” she said.

"I guess all females have that from growing up thinking there's roles a female should be in and roles a male should be in.

"I've got a daughter who I'll raise to think there's nothing she can't achieve through hard work.”

In her role Ms Ryan-Cole is responsible for assisting contractors on site as a BSL representative.

Ms Ryan-Cole said there was plenty of room for women in industry who made the effort to reach new heights, acknowledging female colleagues in trade roles.

"There's plenty of growth if you want it, it's just a matter of whether or not you'll accept the challenge and... let it be known you're interested in doing something different,” she said.

"A lot of it is people putting their own restrictions on themselves and if they think they can't do it then they won't be able to.

"If you give it a go, give it a try because you might be surprised what you can achieve.”

Boyne Smelters Limited will celebrate International Women's Day today by hosting a morning tea and exclusive site tour to show the diversity of roles women hold within BSL operations.