Banora International Group Homestay Coordinator and Tour Leader Junko Godwin with inturn Sayaka Homma at the city office. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
How this Cairns business beat the odds

by Alicia Nally
5th Mar 2019 8:29 AM
ROBUST relationships and an enduring passion are two of the qualities which have kept Janine Bowmaker in business for 24 years.

The owner of student exchange organisation Banora International Group said the industry had "its ups and downs" but found education more consistent than tourism.

"Parents are always going to spend money on their children," Ms Bowmaker said. "Passion has kept us going this long. I have an incredible team. My friends and family would say I have tenacity, too. I don't like being told no."

Cairns' friendly atmosphere, connectivity to the community and easy lifestyle was something that drew many students to the region.

"In Cairns, we love to help each other and we can assist students into jobs or other opportunities and in the big cities that's not always possible," Ms Bowmaker said.

