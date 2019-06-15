Menu
Coast men's health group member Richie Cording says Average Joes has saved his life.
Health

How Average Joes saved man's life

Matty Holdsworth
by
15th Jun 2019
RICHIE Cording is smiling again. He's happy for the first time in years.

It's been eight months since he moved to the Sunshine Coast from Melbourne. For the first time in a long time, his life is on the mend.

Mr Cording said it was no coincidence his mental health had improved since attending Average Joes meetings.

He said he could have been dead without them.

"Without this... I don't think I'd be here now," Mr Cording said.

"It's given me a whole new lease on life.

"I'm smiling again. I've never been able to smile this much in my life.

"I can't wait to meet up every Wednesday. Everyone can see what a difference it's made to me."

He said he had few friends when he moved to the Coast but now had a small army of mates.

He turns to them when times get tough and they do the same.

"I get messages from at least one of these guys every day...just asking how I'm going.

"That's the amazing part. They all come out of the woodwork (to help). They're there in an instant."

