How Aussies are skipping tough border closures

Almost 14,000 Australians have been allowed to leave the country more than once during the pandemic, with some departing and returning five times.

As the country faces another year with the border closed, the Herald Sun can reveal that Border Force data shows 134,758 Australian citizens and permanent residents have received exemptions to jet overseas, including 37,456 for compassionate or humanitarian reasons.

Scott Morrison's national security committee will meet on Thursday to consider tightening the exemption process, with Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews declaring changes had to be looked at.

"I'm concerned about these figures, which is why I've directed the Australian Border Force to provide me with advice on how outbound travel exemptions can be tightened.

"The safety of Australians is my top priority and while we are in the midst of this pandemic, travel restrictions are necessary to mitigate the risk," she said.

But opposition home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally blasted the government for "giving out far more travel exemptions than there are seats on planes or quarantine places in Australia".

The data shows 13,762 Australians returned from overseas more than once between March 20 last year and April 20 this year. An ABF spokeswoman said that included people who had "legitimate reasons to undertake multiple trips, many of whom don't take quarantine places from returning Australians".

This includes Defence Force members, airline staff and medical personnel, as well as those using the travel bubble with New Zealand.

In a recent interview, comedian Adam Hills said he had returned from London three times during the pandemic for work commitments. "I can see how it looks as if I'm just flitting in and out," he said.

"Unfortunately, this thing has meant I had to choose between feeding my family or seeing them. I tried to do both."

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 270,000 arrivals have gone through quarantine.

The government has been under fire for temporarily banning Australians returning from India, with jail and fines threatened for anyone dodging the rules. Repatriation flights will recommence on May 15 in an effort to bring home about 9500 Australians.

Federation of Indian Associations Victoria president Sury Soni, whose parents live in India, said Australians stranded overseas without support had to be the priority. "I don't think recreational travel should be allowed," he said.

It is understood thousands of Australians were given permission to return to India in recent months, increasing the number wanting to come home as that crisis worsened.

