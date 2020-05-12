How at-risk is Gladstone from a COVID-19 outbreak?

There is a low risk Gladstone will be hit by a COVID-19 outbreak according to an Australian actuarial and consulting firm’s Susceptibility Index.

THERE is a low risk to Gladstone being hit hard by a future outbreak of COVID-19, new data modelling has revealed.

A firm of Australian actuaries have discovered which Aussie communities will be hit hardest by COVID-19 outbreaks, as restrictions ease across the country.

Australian actuarial and consulting firm Finity, in partnership with the School of Risk and Actuarial Studies at UNSW, launched their publicly available COVID-19 Susceptibility Index on April 22.

The actuaries ranked every postcode in Australia based on the profile of significant comorbidities in the area's population including age, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and lung disease.

Suburbs have been given a score between 1 and 100; the higher the score, the more vulnerable residents will be to a COVID-19 cluster.

Locally, the 4680 postcode, which takes in the entirety of Gladstone and its suburbs scored 59 on the scale.

The 4695 postcode, which includes Mount Larcom, scored 23.

It was similar for more of the region, including Agnes Water (23) and Bororen (25).

Finity principal and lead researcher Aaron Cutter believes the Susceptibility Index will help government policy decisions when it comes to kickstarting the economy.

"When a vaccine becomes available, the index could be used to prioritise those more vulnerable communities," Mr Cutter said.

On the flip side, with the index identifying low-risk areas, the government could start easing restrictions in those areas first.

"We want to put as much relevant info in front of the policy makers as we can," he said.

Mr Cutter confirmed the Department of Health had reached out to Finity to use its Susceptibility Index.

Visit the COVID-19 Susceptibility Index here.