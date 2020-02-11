How a student gave BITS Gold a lesson

HAT-TRICK MAN: Kiernan Lord outside of his work at QAL recalls the three straight wickets he took on Sunday. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

CRICKET: They don’t happen often but when they do, they should be cherished.

And a one-time BITS Colts pace bowler Kiernan Lord put a different spin on things when he took a hat-trick against BITS Gold in his final game for the club (this season) last Sunday in a game that was eventually abandoned because of a storm.

PRESSURE YIELDS WICKETS

Lord, 19, said it was the pressure that his team put on Gold that gave him the rewards in the Gladstone Cricket Incorporate Super League round 13 match at BITS Oval.

Bowling his new-found arts of spin – off spin – Lord broke through to remove Lee Peters, Chris Fenwick and Glynn Horsey in successive deliveries.

“They were put under pressure a bit at that point and were on 75 runs off about 28 overs,” Lord said.

“They wanted to start making quick runs.”

So why the switch from pace to spin?

SWITCH

“Our team had a lot of pace bowlers and our captain Darren Box suggested for me to bowl spin at the end of last year against The Glen,” Lord said.

“The first over was a bit rough but then started to land the ball in the right spots.”

He is also a more than capable batsman and top-scored in the game for his team with 35 runs.

Cricket: BITS Kiernan Lord. PICTURE: Allan Reinikka

THE GOOD DOCTOR

Lord, who is studying at the University of Queensland in Brisbane to become a doctor, spent the summer months at Boyne Island.

He had taken just one wicket in three previous matches during this period.

Remarkably, Sunday’s stint at the bowling crease was just his second.

“I just tried to bowl in the right areas and it seems to be working out alright,” Lord said.

Born in Stellenbosch, a town in the Western Cape province of South Africa in 2000, Lord and his family moved to Australia in 2011.

He has been at the BITS Cricket Club since he was 10 years of age.

BITS Cricket Club veteran Nev Judd said Lord was a popular team member at the club.

In the interim Lord will continue to ply his trade for the University of Queensland Cricket Club while studying away from the field.

