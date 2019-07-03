How a pair of pyjamas will help a child in need

PYJAMAS AT WORK: Cyndi Ward, Margot Taylor, Chloe Wentriro, Julia Williams, Shane McLeod, Kristy Sturzaker, Ali Hope, Michele Huth and Sharyn Norris at RE/MAX Gold Gladstone last year on National Pyjama Day.

PYJAMAS AT WORK: Cyndi Ward, Margot Taylor, Chloe Wentriro, Julia Williams, Shane McLeod, Kristy Sturzaker, Ali Hope, Michele Huth and Sharyn Norris at RE/MAX Gold Gladstone last year on National Pyjama Day. Contributed

ARE YOU able to help by purchasing some pyjamas to go towards children in need?

RE/MAX Gold Gladstone are appealing to the community for anyone who is able to donate a pair of new pyjamas ahead of The Pyjama Foundation's National Pyjama Day on July 19.

RE/MAX Gold Gladstone owner Shane McLeod said there are a lot of foster children in Gladstone that would benefit from the pyjamas.

"We just see a real need for it in the community,” Mr McLeod said.

"A lot of these kids come with not a lot of stuff when they are re-homed or staying with new foster families.”

"It's something physical that goes out to local families, it's all kept locally.”

National Pyjama Day raises awareness and funds to go towards the foundation's 'Love of Learning Program'.

The Pyjama Foundation's Central Queensland regional coordinator Andrea Patrick said pyjamas of all sizes are needed and would be very appreciated.

"The actual collection of pyjamas is something that used to happen many moons ago but now is really quite unique to the Gladstone region,” Ms Patrick said.

"The physical gift of giving them pyjamas, making them feel warm and safe, that feeling of security - the kids really appreciate that.”

Anyone who is able to donate a pair of new pyjamas for a child in need, please drop them to the RE/MAX Gold Gladstone office at 2 Mellefont Street, West Gladstone.