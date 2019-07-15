How a love of waffles became an adventure of a lifetime

Owners of Letz Waffle Christina and Aaron Townsend and their son William, travel around Queensland with their food van.

Owners of Letz Waffle Christina and Aaron Townsend and their son William, travel around Queensland with their food van. Rainee Shepperson

EVER wondered what life is like on the road?

Travelling around the country for work is not the most conventional way of doing things, but for the Townsend family, it's an adventure of a lifetime.

Christina and Aaron Townsend, and their three-year-old son William, own Let'z Waffle, a food van selling a delicious loaded waffles.

For the past three years the family have been embarking on regular road trips across Queensland, selling waffles in different cities before returning home to Townsville.

Owners of Letz Waffle Christina and Aaron Townsend. INSET RIGHT AND BELOW: . Rainee Shepperson

But at the beginning of 2019, the family packed up their home, put all their belongings in storage and committed to life on the road.

"We've got no fixed location anymore, we just wanted to really get the business out there this year and see how much we could push it,” Mr Townsend said.

"We are hoping to expand, so travelling around the state gives us a good chance to assess where the best locations are.

"Hopefully we will have a fixed spot in the future. At the moment Mackay, Rockhampton and Gladstone are all looking like great options.”

Some delicious Letz Waffle loaded waffles. Contributed.

Mr Townsend said business had more than doubled in the past 12 months, and an expansion was planned.

"We are working on a second waffle van which should be up and running by the end of the year,” he said.

"Just going off our Facebook and social media activity, business and engagement has doubled.

"Communities on the east coast have really embraced us.”

Although it has taken a bit of adjusting to constant travel, Mrs Townsend said the family had "got into the groove of it”.

Owners of Letz Waffle Christina and Aaron Townsend and their son William, travel around Queensland with their food van. Rainee Shepperson

Staying at Airbnbs in each town has proven to work.

"We do have to be mindful of the costs but we usually book short-stay apartments in each location,” she said.

"It gives us more room and it feels more like a home. William enjoys exploring each house, it's like an adventure for him.

"Obviously there are pros and cons, but travelling the country like this has brought our family closer and given the business great exposure.”

The Townsends travel with a nanny and one staff member who helps prepare the waffles.

For William, meeting new people and socialising with a range of people has made the young boy wise beyond his years.

To celebrate his birthday this year, Mrs Townsend put a post on Facebook calling for anyone who might want to attend William's birthday party in Sarina.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The event was a huge success.

"We were in Sarina selling waffles and we thought it might be nice to invite some of the local kids to help celebrate William's birthday party,” Mrs Townsend said.

"We were overwhelmed with the amount (sic) of people who turned up. Another birthday party actually asked if we wanted to merge our parties, so there was kids and parents everywhere.

"We had cake and bubbles and William had such a great time. He socialises really well, but because he is mainly around adults is was nice to see him spending time with kids his own age.

Letz Waffle July schedule. Contributed.

"The public were so supportive, they all recognised us as 'the waffle people'.”

The Let'z Waffle van is based in the Mackay region for the remainder of July.