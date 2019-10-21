How a lack of vending machines inspired a donation

The CQU CLC passed on a donation to Roseberry house at the conclusion of the Spreading Kindness campaign. (Pictured) Owen Nevin, Shannen Perry, Colleen Tribe, Karlisle Oldaker, Michelle Goldenberg and Rachelle Eastaway.

IT started with a 24-hour lab without a vending machine — now the students at CQU have made a generous donation to vulnerable people within Gladstone.

Central Queensland University’s Gladstone Campus Life Committee ran a “Spreading Kindness” campaign and collected toiletry items for the Roseberry Dignity Hub.

After collecting items throughout the semester the CLC passed on the donation to Roseberry Queensland general manager Colleen Tribe on Friday.

“It’s lovely that the students have recognised that there’s a need in the community and felt that they could help us out,” Ms Tribe said.

The campaign was inspired by a pay-it-forward initiative where students would leave items of food in the 24-hour lab for anyone studying late as there were no accessible vending machines.

The concept transformed into a way to help vulnerable members of the community and it’s come a full circle.

“We actually do have students coming over to us and getting some food and a bit of help,” Ms Tribe said.

“We’ve had students at the moment and in the past who have stayed in our shelters.

“It definitely doesn’t discriminate.”

CLC committee member Michelle Goldenberg said it was a campaign they hoped to do again.

“Everything we do is designed to create a connection between the student and their studies, or the student and their friends or the student and their community,” she said.

“We’re always looking for ways we can show we can make a big difference with such a small action.”