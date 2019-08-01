Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
E-Sports gamer and Cairns resident Jake “Virtue” Grannan, who will be competing in a Rainbow Six tournament in Melbourne as part of the Queensland based FNATIC team.
E-Sports gamer and Cairns resident Jake “Virtue” Grannan, who will be competing in a Rainbow Six tournament in Melbourne as part of the Queensland based FNATIC team.
Careers

How a kid from Queensland became a pro-gamer

by Daniel Bateman
1st Aug 2019 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JAKE Grannan may have grown up playing cricket, footy and rugby, but sitting at a computer staring at a screen still makes him feel like a professional athlete.

The Cairns gamer is part of Queensland pro-gamer team Fnatic, who will be competing in the US in two weeks at a major gamer tournament, the Six Major Raleigh 2019, for a stab at a $50,000 prize.

Jake, whose nickname is "Virtue", competes in first-person shooter games such as Rainbow Six Seige.

E-Sports gamer and Cairns resident Jake “Virtue” Grannan, who will be competing in a Rainbow Six tournament in Melbourne as part of the Queensland based FNATIC team.
E-Sports gamer and Cairns resident Jake “Virtue” Grannan, who will be competing in a Rainbow Six tournament in Melbourne as part of the Queensland based FNATIC team.

He currently holds the worldwide record as having the most eliminations in a single map of Rainbow Six on LAN (Local Area Network), without infinite overtime.

"I played Call of Duty Search and Destroy matches on Xbox 360 competitively on e-sports website CyberGamer from the age of 14-18," he said.

"When Rainbow Six came out, I knew it was the type of game I would enjoy and play competitively.

"I started on PlayStation 4, playing ranked and Go4 tournaments.

"Two years later, I decided to get a PC for Rainbow Six Siege and from there, everything took off really fast."

Before he joined Fnatic, Jake was a fulled-licenced security guard looking to start work, but when his invite arrived, he took it without hesitation.

"Competing in an e-sports tournament feels like being a normal athlete," he said.

"I grew up playing multiple sports such as cricket, Australian football and rugby.

"So in turn, it feeds the competitive nature I lust for, and makes me feel at home."

More Stories

career e-sports gamer kid pro-gamer

Top Stories

    Young man fighting for life after crash

    premium_icon Young man fighting for life after crash

    News Mum knew something was wrong, even before police knocked on her door

    Gladstone will feature as film project goes next level

    premium_icon Gladstone will feature as film project goes next level

    News Gladstone to be a location for upcoming film on rugby league legend.

    UNBOXED: community arts project takes off

    premium_icon UNBOXED: community arts project takes off

    News The community arts project will be exhibited in February

    How you can get fresh produce straight to your door

    premium_icon How you can get fresh produce straight to your door

    Business A Gladstone wholesaler is offering a delivery service