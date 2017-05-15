How a Gladstone worker's idea is saving bosses cash, power

A QUEENSLAND Alumina Limited worker has designed a small-scale solar and wind turbine mechanism in the company's first small step in utilising renewable energy.

In March, QAL's projects and civil works specialist Jason Gibbs designed a solar and wind turbine to pump water at Red Mud Dam.

The turbine has generated enough power to pump over 10million litres of water, with no cost to the company and environment.

"The project's success was important to me, as it demonstrated that big local companies such as QAL, are sourcing and looking for ways to utilise renewable energy sources for the future," Mr Gibbs said.

If not for Mr Gibbs' input, the company would have built a pump station that ran on power to pump the water for Red Mud Dam's mud farming operations.

QAL General Manager Mike Dunstan said the company was always looking for opportunities to utilise new, environmentally-friendly technology.

"We encourage our people to look for new methods in their areas to allow us to increase efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint," he said.

"Jason's project ...is a great example of how ideas can transpire into action."