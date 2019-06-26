How a Gladstone mum taps into online service

DOC'S ORDERS: Gladstone business owner Lani Thompson found the Instant Consult app valuable while living in Gladstone but essential when she was overseas.

DOC'S ORDERS: Gladstone business owner Lani Thompson found the Instant Consult app valuable while living in Gladstone but essential when she was overseas.

GLADSTONE business owner Lani Thompson no longer waits days for a GP appointment to address minor health concerns.

Ms Thompson first heard about the Instant Consult app from her son and has not only found it valuable while living in Gladstone but essential when she was overseas.

"I have dermatitis,” Ms Thompson said. "And while I was overseas I lost my tube of cream. I used the app to speak to a doctor and get a new script for the medication. "I found the doctor to be quite caring and thorough”.

A couple of months after using the app for that script, Ms Thompson woke up with a sore eye.

"I ignored it thinking it would go away,” she said. "That morning I got into the office, turned the computer on and realised my eye was getting worse. It was stinging, watery and sore.

"I couldn't get a doctor's appointment for two days and by that stage I couldn't even open my eye.”

Ms Thompson decided to use the Instant Consult app and submitted pictures ahead of her appointment for the doctor to examine.

"By the time I was connected with the doctor he had the pictures along with a briefing on how I was feeling. I had eye drops in my eye within 40 minutes of the consult starting.

"When you are sick, you don't want to wait to see a doctor, you want to be seen straight away - and this way, I can see a doctor straight away.”