How a Gladstone man's actions ruined a 10-year relationship

SHE TRIED to leave with their three kids, so he got angry.

And it was his actions that saw Anthony Hughes enter a plea of guilty in the Gladstone magistrates Court to one count of common assault; a domestic violence offence.

Hughes has three kids with the victim, the court was told.

On May 11 the woman drove to Hughes' Boyne Island house with the intention of dropping off their children to spend some time.

However when she arrived the pair got into a verbal argument, and the woman headed back to her car and pulled out her phone from inside.

She told Hughes she didn't like the way he was acting and was going to leave with the kids.

Seeing this, he ran over and tried to physically take the phone from her, causing the pair to fight and the phone drop to the road.

The woman bent to pick up the phone however, he reached down first grabbing her and the phone.

Holding onto her, he pulled her backwards along the ground, causing cuts and grazes on her body.

He dropped her on the ground, walked back to the car and pulled her keys from the ignition of the car.

He told her: "I want my kids."

On May 19 he declined to participate in a recorded interview with police, and was arrested and released on bail.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her 42-year-old client was a welder by trade and while currently unemployed, had a job lined up for which he was set to start soon.

She said him and the victim were now on talking terms however, the relationship could not be reconciled.

"He just wants to leave it behind him," Ms Ramos said.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho imposed a $500 fine and did not record a conviction.