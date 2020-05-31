How a Gladstone hairdresser handled COVID-19 situation

CUT ABOVE: Sam Gourley at work cutting star rugby league player Chelea Baker’s hair on Friday. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

CUT ABOVE: Sam Gourley at work cutting star rugby league player Chelea Baker’s hair on Friday. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

COPING WITH cuts from the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard for Gladstone hairdresser Sam Gourley.

PASSION FOR CUTTING: Sam Gourley shows the style that has her clients’ respect. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

However, as the restrictions have eased, the number of customers have risen and continue to rise as Mrs Gourley's home-based business Duca's Hair Studio gets busy.

"The clients have dropped in the past few months but they have picked up in the past two, three weeks," she said.

"Hopefully it will be a return to normality."

RELATED STORY: Cycle store riding a wave of sales success

Mrs Gourley actually spent some time away from her home business at Clinton.

"I have been working from home for a long time but spent about 10 months working at a salon," she said.

"I realised that I was up to speed but realised this was not for me so I returned to working from home.

"My clients were happy for me to come back."

Mrs Gourley said Duca Hair Studio was open "most of the time" and customers can come in any time to 34 Cockutoo Drive, Clinton for a style and cut and her contact number is 0421422882.

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Chelsea gets a decent chop

RELATED STORY: From coloured hair to a bare minimum done Friday