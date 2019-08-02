How a Gladstone group makes an international difference

(L-R seated) Michelle Giles (Zonta), Doreen Grimshaw (DfG) and Marg Morris (DfG). Standing: Marguerita Dobrinin (DfG), Alison Kelly (Zonta), Leonie Klease (DfG) , Robyn Liddell (Zonta), Angalique Tickner (DfG) Laraine Frost (DfG). The ladies have created hygiene kits to be sent to Papua New Guinea.

DAYS For Girls Gladstone is continuing to make a difference across the globe and is set to deliver 100 more hygiene kits to Papua New Guinea.

The group, now in its third year, make and supply non-disposable sanitary items to girls worldwide who do not have access to such items.

With support from local groups and individuals, kits have previously been donated to locations including India, PNG, Zambia and Nepal.

This month the kits will be delivered to high school students in Port Moresby by a group of medical students from the University of Queensland named PNG Health Project.

Marguerita Dobrinin said the group was grateful for the collaborative effort, which will see more than 300 kits delivered.

Days For Girls North Rockhampton has produced 120 kits while 150 more are coming from Hervey Bay.

"We receive support from many local groups and individuals,” Marguerita said.

"This time Zonta has once again supplied us with 200 pairs of knickers for our kits.

"We are grateful to Zonta, to our DfG sisters in Rockhampton and Hervey Bay and to the PNG Health Project for their help with this distribution.”

Each kit comes with two shields, eight fabric pads, two pairs of undies, a bar of soap, a washcloth, two freezer bags and a menstrual chart with pictorial instructions all packed into a drawstring bag.

The packs are designed to last for three years.

The project is also a sign of local collaboration with women's group Zonta Club of Gladstone donating 200 pairs of underwear for inclusion in the packs.

A group of sewists called "Scope to Sew” have made liners and drawstring bags for the distribution and Helen Barnes from Boyne Island sews individually in her home for the initiative.

The packs will be distributed through August.