How a CQ pub inspired John Butler’s album

Legendary Australian singer-songwriter John Butler will play an intimate show in Gladstone.

After travelling Australia, making music in lockdown and looking after his 14-year-old son, John Butler is ready to bring his stellar performance to Gladstone.

On Wednesday, the iconic Australian artist announced a 16-date national tour of the country, which included a pit stop at the Gladstone Entertainment Centre on May 25.

Butler is no stranger to regional tours, having travelled to Bundaberg, Rockhampton and Townsville several times before.

It will be the first time he performs solo in Gladstone.

Butler said his favourite memory of regional Queensland was driving past a pub which inspired the name for his album, Grand National.

“I remember being on my way to Bundaberg or Townsville, there was a big pub on the freeway called the Grand National and I thought, ‘wow that is a word combination’,” Butler said.

“That pub named my fourth album.”

The 46-year-old said lockdown provided the perfect opportunity to work on his 14th album at his home.

John Butler will perform at Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre on May 25 as part of his upcoming 16-show national tour. Picture: Supplied.

“I’ve been making new music and teaching myself how to record at home which has been a steep learning curve,” Butler said.

“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a while.”

Butler said his dream collaboration would be with queen of pop, Beyonce.

“Pharrell Williams or Beyonce would be fun,” Butler said.

“People tell me all the time it would be a random collaboration, but pop is all I hear in my head all the time.”

The singer-songwriter said he was very excited to perform in Gladstone, with his seated show expected to make people feel plenty of emotions.

John Butler. Picture: Supplied.

“It’s a very old, beautiful tradition to take our music to people … not everyone can make it to you, or drive to the capital cities to see you,” Butler said.

“Music brings a different perspective and it makes us feel like we are not alone.

“My job is to give someone chills, I constantly spin out this is the life I created for myself.”

John Butler will perform at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre on May 25.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday, April 16 at 9am.

General tickets go on sale on Monday, April 19 at 9am. All tickets are $75.

To access pre-sale tickets, follow Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre or John Butler Trio on Facebook.