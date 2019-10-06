How a breakfast will help fund vital breast cancer research

After having a breast cancer journey of her own, Cancer Council Queensland Gladstone Branch volunteer Irene Currell is encouraging others to attend the Pink Ribbon Breakfast on Friday to raise vital funds for breast cancer research.

IRENE Currell was shocked to hear doctors in June 2010 deliver the news that she had breast cancer.

“When they say the words ‘you’ve got cancer’, it’s always a shock. It doesn’t matter who you are or what age you are,” Mrs Currell said.

Following her diagnosis, she underwent a lumpectomy, followed by chemotherapy and radiation.

In February 2011, doctors told Mrs Currell she was in the clear. But late last year the cancer returned. She immediately underwent a mastectomy and has been clear ever since.

Before her second diagnosis, in late 2017, Mrs Currell decided to join the Cancer Council Queensland Gladstone Branch as a volunteer.

“I guess it’s a way of trying to repay the help that you’ve been given,” she said.

“And knowing that the money you are raising is, hopefully, going to make someone else’s journey a lot better.”

This Friday is the Cancer Council Queensland Gladstone Branch’s annual Pink Ribbon Breakfast which will raise funds for breast cancer research.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, one in seven women will be diagnosed with breast cancer by their 85th birthday.

“That’s a lot of women who are actually going to be going down that journey,” Mrs Currell said.

“I’ve got three daughters and six granddaughters … so it’s knowing that perhaps that might be a journey that one of them is going to have to go on at some time in the future and I would rather they didn’t.”

Mrs Currell believed “more people are surviving breast cancer” and with more research, she hoped that number would continue to increase.

CCQ Gladstone Branch chairwoman Ros Newberry said it was “through research that some of the answers will come”.

The Pink Ribbon Breakfast will be held at Yaralla Sports Club on Friday from 7-9am.

Tickets and table bookings for are still available from My State Bank at Stocklands Shopping Centre, T-Leaf Clothing in Gladstone and Coastline Fashion in Tannum Sands.

To buy a ticket in the Heron Island raffle, donated by Aldesta Hotels & Resorts, call Ros on 0418 761 708.

Raffle tickets will still be available on the day and the winner drawn at the breakfast.