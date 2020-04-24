Menu
Crime

How $80 million of meth was hidden

by Sarah McPhee
24th Apr 2020 3:41 PM

 

Two men accused of importing more than $80 million of liquid methylamphetamine in water bottles from Iran have been forced to the ground in a dramatic arrest outside a Sydney warehouse.

"Get handcuffed and you can sit up. Do as you're told," one police officer said during the arrests on Thursday.

The men are aged 33 and 48. Picture: NSW Police Force
Officers from Australian Border Force and Australian Federal Police targeted the shipment arriving in Sydney earlier this month, acting on information from NSW Police.

"The consignment - which was declared to contain bottled water - was examined at the Sydney Container Examination Facility by ABF officers, who noted inconsistencies," the ABF said in a statement on Friday.

The shipment. Picture: Australian Federal Police
"During a subsequent deconstruction, it was found to contain nearly 160 litres of a clear liquid concealed within the items.

"The liquid was tested and returned a presumptive positive result for methylamphetamine, which has an estimated potential street value of more than $80 million."

The shipment was seized and a "controlled delivery" was conducted.

It was found to contain nearly 160 litres of a clear liquid. Picture: NSW Police Force
The men, aged 33 and 48, were arrested at a business at Old Guildford in the city's west at 10.30am yesterday.

They were each charged with importing and possessing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug and supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

They were arrested on Thursday. Picture: NSW Police Force
Strike Force Cassea officers, investigating the importation of illicit drugs into NSW, also raided the warehouse and two homes in the nearby suburbs of Pemulwuy and Greystanes and seized a number of items.

"Police will allege in court that the men were involved in the importation of methylamphetamine and accessed the consignment at Old Guilford," the ABF said.

They were refused bail and are due to appear at Liverpool Local Court on Friday.

The men are due to face court on Friday. Picture: NSW Police Force
Originally published as How $80 million of meth was hidden

They were arrested in Sydney’s west. Picture: NSW Police Force
The liquid returned a presumptive positive result for methylamphetamine. Picture: Australian Federal Police
The two men face the same three drug charges. Picture: NSW Police Force
