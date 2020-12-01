How $4M container exchange program is helping CQ wildlife

Funds raised from containers for change have helped Gladstone Wildlife Carers.

GLADSTONE residents have cashed in more than $4 million in refunds in two years from the

Containers for Change scheme.

As of October 31, Gladstone residents had returned 40 million containers which have helped support local community groups such as the Gladstone and District Wildlife Carers Association.

The scheme returns 10 cents for every eligible container returned through Container Refund Points to local residents, businesses, charities and community and sporting groups.

More than three billion beverage containers have now been returned since the scheme began in late 2018, contributing to a 54 per cent decrease in beverage container litter in the environment across Queensland.

Gladstone and District Wildlife Carers Association has been using the scheme to raise funds to support local animal care.

The association accepts and cares for injured and sick wildlife that have been the victims of

incidents including road trauma, domestic animal attack and the effects of weather, pollution

and habitat clearing.

The more than 60,000 containers donated to Gladstone and District Wildlife Carers which has equated into $6000.

These funds allow the group to purchase vital specialised formulas, medical supplies and food for the rehabilitating animals, including those currently in such as a whiptail wallaby named

Oli and a squirrel glider that has been christened Honey.

Squirrel glider Honey is being taken care of by the Gladstone and District Wildlife Carers.

President Gina Neeson said the group was grateful for the community’s support.

“The Containers for Change program has been our biggest fundraiser and has made a

massive difference to our organisation in some challenging times,” Ms Neeson said.

“We regularly promote the Containers for Change scheme and have our unique Scheme ID

number on our Facebook page banner so it easy to find.

“The money we have raised from the scheme has allowed us to save and rehabilitate so

many beautiful wild animals.”

Supporters can donate container to Gladstone Wildlife by dropping off at a CRP and quoting

their Scheme ID C10012038.

For more information on Containers for Change click here.