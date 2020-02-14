How 10 months of community art came together

TEN months of hard work will come to fruition on Monday with the exhibition of a large-scale project for World Community Arts Day.

A Country Arts Practice founder Melissa Peacock launched the project at EcoFest in June last year and has collaborated with groups including Rosella Park School, Gladstone Community Linking Agency, Gladstone Regional Libraries, Choice, Passion, Life and Photopia Studios.

Participants were invited to decorate handmade paper cubes with recyclable ink pens.

The cubes will be on display at Gladstone Airport where people are invited to take a cube and share its travels on social media with the hashtag #WCAD2020.

“The biggest thing that I got out of it is the conversations I’ve had with people,” Ms Peacock said.

“I even had one woman at Agnes Water who said to me at the end, ‘I’ve never talked to anyone about this before’.

“I thought that was really powerful.”

About 300 cubes have been decorated with unique designs, varying from colourful sketches, patterns, doodles and messages.

This is Ms Peacock’s first large scale art project since she moved to the area 18 months ago.

“It was a lot about an experience for me as well and connecting with the community,” she said.

“I’m really happy with the partnerships I’ve formed, some of them ongoing, creating more opportunities for people.”

She said a highlight of the project was being funded by the Gladstone Regional Council to employ people with disabilities to turn the cubes into “presents” for the Christmas street party.

The cubes will stay at the Gladstone Airport for several months or until they’re all taken. Participants will be able to make cubes on Monday.

Any leftover cubes will be donated to the Gladstone Conservation Volunteers and be used as seedling boxes.

World Community Arts Day

When: Monday February 17, 9am-11am

Where: Gladstone Airport

Cost: Free