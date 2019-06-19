Houtzen stumble dashes Aussie hopes

Australian sprinter Houtzen almost dislodged jockey Kerrin McEvoy in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot after nearly falling and ended the race back in the field.

The Queensland sprinter knuckled badly at the start of the 1000m dash, almost dislodging jockey Kerrin McEvoy.

Although she recovered to race on the speed to the 400m mark, Houtzen faded to eighth after struggling up Ascot's steeping finishing incline.

McEvoy told stewards the mare slipped badly at the start.

The mishap came as Godolphin's Blue Point notched a second successive Group 1 King's Stand Stakes (1000m) victory.

Ridden by James Doyle, Blue Point defied Battaash in a repeat of last year's quinella.

Blue Point is the 12th horse in the 179-year history of the King's Stand to win the race twice and first since Sole Power in 2013-14.

Jockey Jamie Spencer (left), trainer Toby Edmonds (right) and son Trent with Houtzen before trackwork in the UK.

Six Australian-trained horses have scored in Ascot's two premier sprints - the King's Stand Stakes (1000m) and Saturday's Diamond Jubilee Stakes (1200m).

Trail-blazing Choisir (2002) was followed to King's Stand victory by Takeover Target ('06), Miss Andretti ('07) and Scenic Blaze ('09).

Choisir completed a famous double in the Diamond Jubilee 16 years ago - and was followed to victory a decade later by Black Caviar.

Trent Edmonds with Gold Coast horse Houtzen in England.

Starspangledbanner, trained in Melbourne by Leon Corstens before being transferring to Ireland's Aidan O'Brien, underlined Australia's standing as a sprinting powerhouse when he won the Diamond Jubilee in 2010.