Housing crisis campaign hits CQ billboards

Billboards are now on display in Rockhampton, Gladstone, other regional towns, and Brisbane suburbs as part of the Queensland Council of Social Service’s Town of Nowhere campaign.

The campaign calls on the Federal and State governments to make “landmark investments into social housing to deal with Queensland’s housing crisis”.

There are 47,036 people on the state’s social housing register – a population greater than that of Gladstone.

QCOSS CEO Aimee McVeigh said all levels of government needed to act to solve the problem.

“Both the Commonwealth Government and the Queensland Government have a responsibility to do something urgently about the housing crisis. Supply is simply not keeping up with demand,” she said.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to use debt for good and create a lasting legacy. We saw similar levels of investment after World War Two and after the GFC.”

Ms McVeigh said that after World War Two, about 1500 social homes were built in Queensland each year to keep up with demand.

She said if a similar per capita investment were made today, 5400 homes would be built each year rather than the current figure of 500.

“People are struggling to keep a roof over their heads,” Ms McVeigh said.

“The COVID crisis has shown us how important housing is for people’s health and for the health of all Queenslanders, but the pandemic has worsened the housing crisis.

“80 per cent of Queensland is experiencing extremely low vacancy rates – in some regions like Central Queensland, it is 0.2 per cent. The number of people in need of housing support has also skyrocketed, with a 70 per cent increase in the number of applications on the social housing register.”

She asked people to email their MP asking them to act on the housing problem.

On Wednesday the Real Estate Institute of Queensland said the regional housing market was performing “in a way that we’ve not seen in a really long time”.

The Town of Nowhere billboards will remain in Rockhampton and Gladstone until May 22.