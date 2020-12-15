Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is accused of capturing a huge amount of photos of his housemate at her most intimate moments without her knowing.
A man is accused of capturing a huge amount of photos of his housemate at her most intimate moments without her knowing.
Crime

Housemate ‘took secret intimate photos’ of woman

by Emily Cosenza
15th Dec 2020 6:59 PM

A man has been slapped with charges for allegedly hiding a camera in his housemate's wardrobe and capturing a huge amount of intimate images of her without her knowing.

ACT Police arrested the 30-year-old man on Monday after his roommate reported finding the device at their Turner home in Canberra's north on Saturday.

An investigation lead to his electronic equipment being seized and the discovery of 95 files containing intimate images of the woman taken over 22 consecutive days this year.

He was bailed to face the ACT Magistrates Court on January 18.

Originally published as Housemate 'took secret, intimate photos'

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Major traffic issues after truck rolls

        Premium Content UPDATE: Major traffic issues after truck rolls

        News One person has been taken to hospital after the crash and a significant clean up is underway.

        Boynedale Bush Camp set to reopen

        Premium Content Boynedale Bush Camp set to reopen

        News The good news comes just in time for Christmas.

        BAD GRANDMA: Biloela woman faces 12 charges

        Premium Content BAD GRANDMA: Biloela woman faces 12 charges

        News “I just want to go home and enjoy my grandchildren.”

        Three macadamia varieties on global threatened species list

        Premium Content Three macadamia varieties on global threatened species list

        News Australia’s macadamia industry involves 800 plus growers and delivers $850m retail...