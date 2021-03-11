Houseboat refloated in tricky conditions

The owner of a houseboat which sank in the Gladstone region last month has been left to inspect the damage after his vessel was salvaged.

Clayton’s Towing’s marine department were tasked with the refloating job off Turkey Beach, which chief executive officer Mike Clayton said was made more difficult by the tides.

“We got a call from the owner for assistance because the vessel had been out there for about a week or so,” Mr Clayton said.

“He had been trying to refloat it himself by repairing a hole in the hull but he couldn’t, so we were contacted and went up there to rescue it.”

Mr Clayton said the marine rescue crew was able to get enough water out of the vessel to eventually refloat it after a delicate operation.

“We were able to get enough water out of it while battling the fast-changing tide up there,” he said.

“We brought it back over to shore and were able to hoist it onto a heavy tow truck up the embankment so he could have it inspected.”

Mr Clayton said the owner was really happy to see his vessel returned to the shore from “off the bottom”.

“As the tide calmed down it was just taking on more water so he was happy to see it back on solid ground again to have a look at it,” he said.

Mr Clayton said his business had been tasked with a “fair few” refloating jobs in his time.

“Sometimes it’s from holes in the hull, sometimes the weather is a factor and incidents occur when people usually aren’t on board,” he said.

“If you have your houseboat out there just make sure you have someone there who is continually making an eye on it.”

“One day it can be great but all it takes is a weather event or holes to develop and it can end up on the bottom.”

