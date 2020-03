HOUSE FIRE: A roof has collapsed at an abandoned house during a fire believed to have happened overnight.

FIRE crews have been called to a house fire in Wurdong Heights this morning where the roof has collapsed destroying the home.

A QFES spokeswoman said crews were called to Diamantina Dr at 9.17am where they believed the fire happened overnight.

The house was abandoned with no people home.

Fire crews remain on scene.