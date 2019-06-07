Menu
FILE PHOTO: Police have charged a 31-year-old Maroochydore man over a deprivation of liberty incident on the Sunshine Coast.
Crime

House of horrors: Woman held against will, tortured

7th Jun 2019 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAROOCHYDORE man has been charged following a deprivation of liberty incident on the Sunshine Coast.

About 10.30am on Thursday, officers attended a Maroochydore address following reports a woman was being held against her will.

Police will allege the woman was held at the address between 8pm on June 5 and 10am yesterday, where she was repeatedly assaulted and tortured.

An employee of the household called police who attended the address a short time later.

A 31-year-old Maroochydore man has been charged with deprivation of liberty, rape, torture, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

