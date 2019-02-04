House fire highlights Calliope's big heart

DEVASTATED: Kenny Boughton, Mindy Yates and their son Kealan's home was destroyed by fire two weeks ago.

DEVASTATED: Kenny Boughton, Mindy Yates and their son Kealan's home was destroyed by fire two weeks ago. Greg Bray

TWO WEEKS after a fire destroyed all their belongings, a Calliope family have been lifted up again by the generosity of their community.

Mindy Yates said she, her partner Kenny Boughton and son Kealan had only moved to the area in October last year.

"We came here to live and work on a property in the hinterlands," Ms Yates said.

"Then a fortnight ago I was on a neighbouring property when Kenny rang.

"He'd just come back from a bore run and saw smoke coming from our home.

"There was nothing he and the neighbours who came to help could do."

"We lost everything, clothes, photo albums and jewellery that's been in our family for generations.

"It's all gone."

Sadly Kealan's pet bird also died in the fire.

"She was a baby dusky lorikeet," Ms Yates said.

"She had just started talking and doing all these funny little dances.

"When we found her in the cage we were just devastated."

As news spread around the district of the family's misfortune the community rallied to help them.

"We're new to town so we hardly know anyone," Ms Yates said.

"But people here are so giving, someone gave us a place to stay and the donations started arriving.

"There are so many people I want to thank, it's like everyone has helped us out.

"We're so grateful for everything "

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: A Calliope family have been amazed at the Calliope community's generosity. Mindy Yates, Kealan Boughton, Calliope Rodeo Association's Amanda Weston, Kenny Boughton and Graham Woolley from the Rural Fire Brigade. TLeaf Creative

The couple have since found another house to live in.

"So many people have helped out with furniture and getting us set up again," she said.

"The Calliope Rodeo Association donated money from the Bulls, Boots and BBQ event last weekend and the Rural Fire Brigade handed over a voucher.

"We can't believe how amazing the people of Calliope have been.

"I told Kenny we've really landed in the right spot here because we've fit straight into this community.

"I don't want to leave, it feels like home."