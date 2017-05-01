House fire hero nominated for Australia Day award

ABLAZE: This vacant house in West Gladstone went up in flames in February this year.

THERE is no doubt that Dan Wilson is a hero.

In February this year, Mr Wilson was on a work break when he saw a house on fire in West Gladstone.

"Not thinking”, he stormed into the home to see if anyone was inside.

Luckily, nobody was.

HERO: Without thinking Dan Wilson ran through the house to save anyone inside. Declan Cooley

It was for this amazing act that Jenay Lindner nominated Mr Wilson for a National Australia Day Council Local Hero Award.

"I have friends that are friends of his and I know that he's done it and, holy hell, fire scares me,” Ms Lindner said.

"I don't know many people that would go in and check for others.

"It's amazing, his quick thinking - just pulling everything off the house and hosing off the house, I think it's pretty good.”

At the time of the fire, Mr Wilson said there were flames coming out of the windows and some windows were breaking open because of the heat.

Ms Lindner said Mr Wilson did not have any idea he was being nominated for the award.

"He's a very quiet guy so he has no idea,” she said.