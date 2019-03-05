Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house fire at Cedar Creek has destroyed a house, five cars and a boat
A house fire at Cedar Creek has destroyed a house, five cars and a boat
News

House, cars and boat gutted by fire

by Danielle Buckley
5th Mar 2019 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOUSE, five cars and a boat have been destroyed by an intense house fire south of Brisbane this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews rushed to the blaze at Plunkett Rd, Cedar Creek about 1pm to find the vacant house "fully involved" and gas cylinders exploding.

When firefighters arrived the house was fully engulfed with flames.
When firefighters arrived the house was fully engulfed with flames.

Logan Area Command Inspector Robert Bloss said when six trucks, two tankers and 20 firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had already spread to the homeowner's cars and boat.

A house fire at Cedar Creek has destroyed a house, five cars and a boat
A house fire at Cedar Creek has destroyed a house, five cars and a boat

Insp Bloss said crews did a "fantastic job" containing the fire, extinguishing spot fires and ensuring the fire did not spread to neighbouring properties.

"Fire crews are still dampening down and the owner is now on site," he said.

Firefighters on scene of the house fire at Cedar Creek this afternoon.
Firefighters on scene of the house fire at Cedar Creek this afternoon.

"While this house was vacant it is a timely reminder for all of our community to check their smoke alarms to ensure they're working and to practise an evacuation plan within your household."

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire.

editors picks house fire

Top Stories

    Man, 48, pleads guilty to forcing kids into 'vile' sex acts

    premium_icon Man, 48, pleads guilty to forcing kids into 'vile' sex acts

    News Gladstone man lived two doors down from his child victims, court told.

    Find out how you can win just by shopping local

    Find out how you can win just by shopping local

    News Prizes are being drawn throughout the week at Yaralla Sports Club

    • 5th Mar 2019 6:00 PM
    BOM: Trough to create 'instability' in the region this week

    premium_icon BOM: Trough to create 'instability' in the region this week

    News This week's weather is not in line with the overall autumn outlook.

    New psychologist wants to help patients out of dark places

    premium_icon New psychologist wants to help patients out of dark places

    News The Gladstone practitioner offers bulk-billing services.