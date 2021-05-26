Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with attempted murder and arson over a February house fire in Toowoomba. Picture: Alistair Brightman
A man has been charged with attempted murder and arson over a February house fire in Toowoomba. Picture: Alistair Brightman
News

House fire ‘attempted murder’: cops

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
26th May 2021 11:57 AM | Updated: 12:33 PM

A Toowoomba man has been arrested in his hospital bed for allegedly attempting to murder a woman and setting a house on fire.

Police were called to a Darling Heights home just after midnight on February 13. They found a 43-year-old woman outside the burning residence with wounds to her head and torso.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hours later, a 36-year-old Darling Heights man was found with serious burns to his face and body and was also taken to hospital.

Queensland Police charged him on Tuesday at a bedside hearing with one count each of attempted murder (domestic violence) and arson as well as two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

The man has been remanded in custody and will appear before the Toowoomba Magistrates Court in July.

Originally published as House fire ‘attempted murder’: cops

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Deepwater man dies after crashing into tree

        Premium Content UPDATE: Deepwater man dies after crashing into tree

        News The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and appealing for anyone with dashcam vision to come forward.

        Deteriorating Lowmead culvert gets upgrade

        Premium Content Deteriorating Lowmead culvert gets upgrade

        News Traffic delays are expected in the area until June 30.

        • 26th May 2021 12:10 PM
        Gladstone man celebrates $355k lotto win

        Premium Content Gladstone man celebrates $355k lotto win

        Community The winner purchased his life-changing entry at Nextra Valley News.

        • 26th May 2021 11:18 AM
        Palliative care workshops held across CQ

        Premium Content Palliative care workshops held across CQ

        News Central Queensland residents will have the chance to learn more about palliative...