EMERGENCY services were called to a house fire at Tannum Sands yesterday morning.

Firefighters were called to Hampton Drive at 10.50am where a deck was on fire.

QFES arrived on scene at 11am.

A QFES spokesman said the fire was already extinguished by the time fireys arrived on scene.

He said the rear railings on the property were “alight” but one crew stayed back to dampen the scene.

The two people on scene did not require any medical treatment or transport.