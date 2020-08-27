House comes with glamping and mini donkeys

This property truly is an all-inclusive package. It comes with a grand renovated home, successful glamping business, cute farm animals, quad bike and more.

Those looking to make the ultimate tree change will find it hard to pass up this opportunity in the Strzelecki Ranges.

Known as Mirador Springs, the property features a renovated manor, cute cottage and a prosperous glamping business.

The unique packaged deal even comes with three "tame and friendly" miniature donkeys, two sheep and an affable goat.

The main house was formerly a teahouse, but was completely transformed by the current owners.

The 6ha site at 95 Haynes Track, Trafalgar South - about 131km southeast of Melbourne - is for sale as an all-inclusive deal and has a $1.65-$1.815m price guide.

Belle Property South Yarra director Grant Wallace said it was the most breathtaking accommodation venue in Gippsland, with a lot of Melburnians showing interest in the offering.

"A lot of people are coming out of Melbourne, looking for a tree change because they are sick of the hustle and bustle," he said.

"You buy the property and the business comes with it - including the website, booking system, access to current arrangements like the staff - if people want to do that, but you don't have to.

"But it's basically paying the owners' mortgage for them, plus a bit of money. It doesn't take a lot of work - it's a set and forget."

A private bathhouse is part of the glamping experience.

The cottage is rented out from $170 a night, while the glamping experience in the bell tent starts at $250 a night, according to the company's website.

The main house has also been leased out for almost $1000 a night, but recently the owners lived in the house full time.

Mr Wallace said once restrictions eased, business would be booming with local travel expected to be Australian's only option for quite some time.

"Since they started (the business) three years ago, it has pretty much been booked out every night," he said.

"They had plans to extend out the glamping side of things as it seems to be more popular. (But) they are skipping borders and looking to go to Byron Bay."

Check out those views.

The main house features four bedrooms and was recently renovated from a tea house into a luxury home.

"They opened up the living room and did everything they should have like installing bi-fold windows so you can take in the glorious views," Mr Wallace said.

Other features of the property include a self-watering orchard with more than 30 fruit trees and a natural spring-fed lake, which is perfect for swimming.

The vendors are willing to sell everything, including the main house's furniture. A quad bike, ride-on mower, trailer and everything in the cottage and tent are included.

A successful glamping business runs from the property as well.

Inside the bell tent.

The main house also has a luxury tub, plus a sauna.