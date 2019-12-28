House auctioned to recoup rates

GLADSTONE Regional Council has forcibly auctioned a property due to unpaid rates.

In February more than $900,000 of rates were overdue from owners of 67 properties.

In June a notice was issued for 15 properties to go to auction unless they paid their rates or set up a payment plan.

However, only one property went to auction and was sold after negotiations with the highest bidder.

All other property owners either paid their rates or put payment plans in place prior to the auction.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the outstanding funds from overdue rates were recovered from the sale’s proceeds.

“Rate instalment plans are available; there is a financial hardship policy and individual circumstances are assessed on a case-by-case basis,” Cr Burnett said.