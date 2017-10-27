72 hours of things to do

Scaryoke

DICEY'S Bar and Restaurant is hosting a Halloween-themed karaoke night today. Starting at 8pm, thousands of songs will be available for people to choose from. Dicey's staff are encouraging those wanting to dance and sing the night away to come dressed up in their favourite scary outfit.

Reclaim the Night

AT 6pm tonight, locals have the chance to participate in a worldwide march to protest gendered harassment and violence towards women. To take part in the rally, meet at the Gladstone Women's Health Centre at 20 Tank St, Gladstone, and march through to Apex Park, where a candlelight vigil with guest speakers will be held. The evening will end with a sausage sizzle, provided by the Boyne Island Lions Club.

Bootcamp

A TWO hour bootcamp is happening on Sunday. To kick start the day with a challenging yet rewarding workout in a relaxed and fun environment, come to BEAST Martial Arts and Fitness Academy at 16 Neil St, Gladstone at 7am. The cost for the bootcamp is $20.

Gladstone Community Day

THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is touching down at Memorial Park on Sunday. The free event opens at 9am and will include face painting, jumping castles, a sausage sizzle, photos, merchandise, emergency service displays and the opportunity to meet and great the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue crew. The event runs til noon.

Reef Blitz

CITIZEN scientists can celebrate and help the Great Barrier Reef through conservation and other valuable projects tomorrow at Wild Cattle Creek on the Millennium Esplanade. The event runs from 9am-noon.

Cox Plate Day

RACEGOERS have the chance tomorrow to soak up Cox Plate Day, one of Ferguson Park's biggest horse racing events of the year. Why not dress up and put a dollar on one of the local horses running throughout the day? There are five races with the first from 1.15pm. Tickets are available at the gates, which open at 11am.

Ocean to Motion Interclub Series

THIS Sunday, gear up for some serious motorbike action with the fourth and final round of the Ocean to Motion Interclub Series at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex starting at 9am.