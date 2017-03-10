72 hours of things you absolutely need to do in Gladstone

Crow street night

Get down to Crow Street Creative tonight for some great entertainment.

There are markets, art, music and most importantly food at the Vinyl Appreciation Society night.

Held from 6-9pm at 8 Crow St, entry is a gold coin donation.

Garden fun

THE kids will be spoilt tomorrow at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens free fun activity this morning from 8.30am.

There will be an inflatable obstacle course, double dry slide, face painting and laser skirmish! There will be a free sausage sizzle and drinks will be available for purchase from the Savour The Flavour van.

Lots of sport

Gladstone Horse Performance Club are holding a barrel racing event tomorrow.

It is a gold coin donation to watch.

The action starts at 5pm, bring your own chair or blanket.

Also round one of the Football Central Queensland Premier League begins tomorrow.

Clinton FC are hosting Bluebirds United at Clinton from 4pm.

Also the junior rugby league begins tonight at the Briffney Creek fields on Harvey Rd at about 5pm and will continue most of tomorrow.

Swimsuit event

Heat two of the Maxim Swimsuit Model Competition is on tomorrow at Tannum Sands Hotel from 8pm.

This is the last heat for the competition before the final.

There will be 11 girls competing and seven will go through to the grand final on March 18.

Travel expo

helloworld Gladstone has a free travel expo this Sunday.

It is being held from 10am-1pm at the Gladstone Events Centre, on the corner of Wood and Bell Sts.

There will be presentations throughout the day from different operators like Australian Pacific Touring.

There will exclusive specials on offer and prizes being given away. helloworld have live booking stations so you can plan and lock in your holiday.