72 hours of things you absolutely need to do

Art exhibition

THE Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum is launching their new exhibitions tonight.

All are invited to join Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett and guest speakers, from 6pm today.

To RSVP please phone 4976 6766 or email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au.

Science festival

THE World Science Festival is in Gladstone tomorrow, from 9am.

Being held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, the free event is a chance for the community to see exhibitions, workshops and talks throughout the day.

People will be able to speak with science leaders to learn how research is crossing boundaries to help people understand the mysteries of the past and the current environment to help shape the future. The World Science Festival Brisbane regional program is presented by the Queensland Museum and the Queensland Government, in partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland with proud support from our community partner QGC.

Although free, people should still book a ticket at www.gladecc.com.au.

BAM is back

THE first BAM event of the year is on tomorrow.

Held at the Millenium Esplanade, Tannum Sands, there will be all sorts of food, plenty of music and lots of arts and hand-made goods, perfect for presents.

The event will be held from 2-7pm.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Women's Day event

THE Zonta Club of Gladstone is holding an International Women's Day event on Sunday.

It is being held at the Gladstone Events Centre, on the corner of Wood and Bell Sts, from 9-11am.

Tickets are $40 and can be bought at www.stickytickets. com.au/47772.

Horse races

THE Gladstone Turf Club has a meet tomorrow.

Gates open at 11am.

Calliope markets

THE Calliope River Historical Village Markets are on Sunday, from 8am-1pm.

There will be plenty of different goods and lots to do at the markets.