72 hours of things you can't miss in the Gladstone region

The Screaming Jets are making their way to Gladstone in 2017.

Garage sale

Blue Care has its garage sale today and tomorrow.

Today it will run from 7am-3pm and tomorrow from 7am-noon.

The sale takes place at 2 Margaret St, opposite the school.

The money raised goes towards Edenvale Aged Care Facility, Meals on Wheels and Blue Care nurses.

Screaming Jets

Iconic Australian band, the Screaming Jets, will play at the Harvey Road Tavern on Saturday night.

The band are expected to play all their hits plus some music from their new album.

They will be playing from 8pm.

Tickets are $40 for general admission and are available from www.harveyroadtavern. com.au/whatson.

Eats and Beats

Crow Street Creative's Eats and Beats is on tomorrow night from 6pm.

There will be plenty of entertainment at the mini eat street style food fest.

There is open mic from 6pm and live music from local bands, food stalls, bar, kids' area and games in a relaxed family friendly space.

It is $5 entry for adults.

Kids and performers are free.

RSPCA cent sale

Team RSPCA's Cent Sale is on tomorrow.

There will be more than 400 prizes up for grabs and people will be assured of an entertaining afternoon, and also a very good possibility of going home with a prize.

The cent sale will be held at the Gladstone Senior Citizens Centre, with doors opening at 11am and the event starts at 1pm.

There also be general raffles and a cake walk throughout the afternoon as well as afternoon tea served.

Well known Gladstone artist Jean Kane has donated one of her beautiful paintings to be raffled off over the next few months.

All proceeds from this event will go towards feeding, veterinary expenses and housing of the foster cats and dogs that are in care.

Calliope Markets

The Calliope Rotary Markets are on Sunday.

They are being held at the town's RSL Hall from 8am-noon.