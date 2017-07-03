Hours of flaring: Gas giant applies for major change to own rules

FLARING UP: QGC wants to "remove limitation” on visible smoke from flaring.

INTERNATIONAL gas giant Shell is pleading with the Federal Government to loosen its time restrictions on flaring from its Curtis Island export facility.

The company has applied for a major amendment to its environmental authority to allow smoky flaring for hours, instead of the 30 minutes it is restricted to.

Increased smoky flaring is expected later this year during the first major shutdown at QGC's Queensland Curtis LNG.

The first stage of the shutdown of the plant and its two LNG trains could also result in 13 hours of "non continuous" flaring, QGC said.

Currently, its environmental conditions include a restriction of having visible smoke for no more than 30 minutes at once, 14 times a year.

QGC has applied to change its Environmental Authority for its QCLNG project so it can flare for longer during a maintenance shut down.

In a move that's likely to concern environmental activists, QGC is requesting an amendment to "remove limitation" on visible smoke resulting from flaring during plant shutdowns.

In the 149-page application to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection, QGC requested for conditions to reflect "the actual predicted operating scenarios" of the facility.

"While QGC makes all efforts to minimise the amount of flaring during shutdowns or process upsets, due to the design and operation of the LNG facility there may be visible smoke emissions during shutdowns or process upsets with durations greater than 30 minutes and in exceedence of 14 events per annum," it said.

Flaring from QCLNG.

"The safe shutdown of an LNG train will produce up to 13 hours of visible smoke emissions from the flare."

QGC said it could not safely complete the shutdown, its first since it started exporting LNG in 2014, under its current environmental authority.

The application, which is available online for comment, stated smoky flaring has "reduced substantially" in the past year.

The $24billion plant had six flaring events last year ranging from five minutes to 20 minutes and one event this year of 26 minutes.

Incidences of smoky flaring has some residents worried about the black smoke from the flare.

QGC also highlighted in its application that air monitoring results from Katestone Environmental Pty Ltd showed "air quality objectives at sensitive receptor locations have not been impacted".

"The assessment shows that there are no likely environmental or health impacts from the activity as a result of changes to the conditions of the environmental authority and the proposed activities will not impact prescribed air quality objectives and the identified environmental values at sensitive receptor locations."

QGC explains flaring is a "safe and controlled way" to burn off excess gas to prevent a "dangerous" build-up of gas that could otherwise combust.

Ethylene and propane causes visible smoke in flaring, which is what will be burnt off during the shutdown.

Regular flaring is predominantly of methane, nitrogen and carbon dioxide which does not produce visible smoke.

QGC will host two information sessions about its application on July 13, from 1-3pm and 5-7pm at the Grand Hotel, Gladstone.