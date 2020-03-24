Hottest Grandma's drastic virus step

Gina Stewart is best known for her racy Instagram snaps and title as the "World's Hottest Grandma".

However as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, the Gold Coast mother is using her public profile to call for tighter social distancing controls and for parents to keep their kids at home - something she has been doing with her school-aged daughter Summer for weeks.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said schools would remain open; however, Victorian schools would begin Easter holidays four days earlier by closing on Tuesday.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has strongly encouraged parents to keep their children at home unless they have no other option.

Gina, a mother of four and grandmother of one, has been keeping her six-year-old daughter Summer at home for three weeks.

"I am keeping Summer at home away from the school and I have done this for the past three weeks because I could see all this about to unfold," she told news.com.au.

Gina said her daughter's school, Broadbeach State School, is located just a block away from where actor Tom Hanks was staying before he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The school's principal also sent home a letter to parents last Monday revealing two students had been in direct contact with a confirmed coronavirus case and were now in isolation for 14 days.

"I know that there has been 200 kids absent from the school (last) week," Gina said.

"To me there is a deadly virus going around, so why would you send your kids to school," she said. "A lot of the other mothers think I was overreacting but I believe in my heart that I was doing the right thing for my child. I warned everyone at school a month ago."

In an Instagram post, Gina called for an Australia-wide closure of schools.

"As a mother I care for the wellbeing of my six-year-old daughter Summer-Jade and I have to make informed decisions," she wrote.

"That includes do I continue to send her to school amid the coronavirus outbreak? The schools in Australia are still open as coronavirus continues to spread."

'CHILDREN SHOULD GO': PRIME MINISTER

Despite parents across the country pulling their children out of school for the foreseeable future, Mr Morrison has continued to call for students to go to classes.

"Children should go to school tomorrow," he said on Sunday night, adding that there had been no change to the health advice.

"I do not want to see our children lose an entire year of their education. This is very serious. If you are a four-year-old child at preschool, you do not get your year back. You only get it once.

"Early childhood education is incredibly important. As are all the years of school education. And we want to ensure keeping Australia running means ensuring we can keep up to the mark with our children's education as best as we can and where there is health advice - which there is - you can get to school and you can be taught, then it is important that we do that for as long as possible, except where health circumstances would change that arrangement."

