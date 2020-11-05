HOTTEST 10: Ladies at Gladstone’s Spring races

Number 1: Grace Tipping (right) was our top pick in the beauty and fashion stakes at Gladstone’s Ferguson Park on Melbourne Cup Day this week.

MELBOURNE Cup Week is largely about fashion and fun for the social racegoers and we’ve done the form to select the top 10 finest fillies snapped by The Observer at Gladstone’s Ferguson Park on Tuesday.

Darryn Nufer and Liana Walker take us through the final field with their thoughts. Do you agree?

#10

Number 10: Laura Dennien (left).

Darryn says: Photo finish image does not do the dress justice. A worthy inclusion in our top listers and a nice segway into the ninth-placed filly.

Liana says: More impressive is finding a lip shade that matches the dress perfectly - it was a clash ready to happen but avoided.

#9

Number 9: Brook Dennien.

Darryn says: Great hairstyle and the Dennien bloodline appears to be a good one.

Liana says: Topped off with a bow, I agree this look was a gift to the racecourse.

#8

Number 8: Michelle Croft (right).

Darryn says: Lovely colour selection and yellow certainly blends well with blonde.

Liana says: I’m starting to think Darryn just likes the colour yellow. But the puffy sleeves is a 2020 trend that has my full support. I hope it sticks around both at the races and otherwise.

#7

Number 7: Dayle Mitchell (right).

Darryn says: This fashionista filly definitely makes these two colts look good.

Liana says: I adore the matching green.

#6 & #5

Number 6: Aleisa Lee (second from left). Number 5: Tanika Morley (far left).

Darryn says: Definitely the two unluckiest runners in our top 10 race, who could have easily finished much higher up the order. Amazing colour selection which lit up the trackside lawns. And that hat is a beauty.

Liana says: I am a sucker for all things pink and matched with that hat is a big yes to Tanika’s dress from me. Aleisa’s fascinator is inspired with the bold print on that one shoulder number - it just works.

#4

Number 4: Tamara Smits (left).

Darryn says: Probably the pick of the fascinators we spotted on Cup Day - a must fashion accessory for the big Spring meetings.

Liana says: You can never go wrong with a little black dress and whatever highlight Tamara has I need it - that girl is glowing!

#3

Number 3: Kayla Hetherington (right).

Darryn says: White is simple but very effective on the racecourse lawns in the CQ heat. Speaking of heat, the sunnies are a must fashion accessory and might help you spot a winner.

Liana says: To the girls who can pull off the off-the-shoulder dresses, I salute you. I agree with Darryn you can never go wrong with white at the races (unless you’re on one of the horses - you might get dirty?).

#2

Number 2: Isabelle Schafer (left).

Darryn says: Probably the closest thing we could find to the Tiger Moth colours (2nd in the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday) and worn beautifully for our second placing.

Liana says: I take back the comment about yellow, Darryn clearly likes the greens. But as previously stated, puffy sleeves are always a winner in my eyes.

#1

Number 1: Grace Tipping (right).

Darryn says: Red and black just work together beautifully in the fashion stakes. Stunning, and with a surname “Tipping” - surely an omen bet for the winner’s stall!

Liana says: I also love a little red dress to spice things up at the racecourse. A medal of bravery should also be awarded for wearing a strapless dress, as well as for finding the perfect matching earrings. It would be a dis-“Grace” for this look to not be a winner.

