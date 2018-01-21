HOTTER THAN HELL: Festival hits all the right notes

STILL GOT IT: Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson entertains the crowd at Gladstone's Hotter Than Hell event on Saturday night.

STILL GOT IT: Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson entertains the crowd at Gladstone's Hotter Than Hell event on Saturday night. Mike Richards

FOR fans of Aussie rock 'n' roll, Gladstone was the only place to be on Saturday night.

Thousands of music lovers from across the region packed Marley Brown Oval to witness five legendary sets from Australian acts the Koffin Rockers, The Superjesus, Killing Heidi, Jebediah and Grinspoon, all part of the Hotter Than Hell festival.

Harvey Road Tavern venue manager Mace Bartlett said he could not have asked for it all to have come together better.

"It was smooth sailing right across the board, everything fell into place," he said.

"Our team worked well and the preparation that went into it all paid off.

"I also want to thank the patrons for getting in and supporting the event - we obviously couldn't do it without that support.

"People were just having a good time. A couple of people did the wrong thing, but mostly everyone was well behaved and it was just a really good night."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Though he was still waiting on the official crowd number, Mr Bartlett said he was pleased with the turnout and he had heard the same from stall holders who provided food and drinks at the event.

"Smoke on the Water had 550 serves good to go and they sold 530, so that's a pretty good day at the office," he said.

The festival appearance is set to become a regular annual event in Gladstone, and discussion has already turned to who might be on the line-up next year.

"We had a debrief (Sunday morning) and were throwing some names around already," Mr Bartlett said.

"We've got a template moving forward now. We've had a successful event so that opens the doors for some even bigger names."

But Mr Bartlett's plans for events at the tavern go beyond the Hotter Than Hell Festival.

"We're talking to the council about bringing more events to Gladstone on a consistent basis," he said.

"Once the car park gets finished at the front, we're definitely looking at monthly events, whether it's in the car park or on Marley Brown Oval."

As for whether he got an opportunity to enjoy the music himself?

"I've always been a Grinspoon fan, so when they were on I took the opportunity to dial it back a bit and watch," he said.

"I had a conversation with them out the back as well, they're great guys.

"I mean, I was once 18 years old at the Big Day Out too."