Hotter than Hell feeling the heat

HOTTER THAN HELL: Area-7 were one of nine bands entertaining crowds at the Harvey Road Tavern on Saturday. Greg Bray

IT IS not just the bands and punters feeling the heat at Hotter than Hell in Gladstone, with organisers considering how to keep the festival viable for the Port City.

This year's event attracted 1500 people to Marley Brown Oval to watch Australian rock favourites Spiderbait, Shihad, Area 7, Magic Dirt, 28 Days and Bodyjar and perform live.

Event organiser Ian Smith said while it was great to be back in Gladstone the viability of hosting future shows in the region needed to be considered.

He said ticket sales, which were lower this year compared to last year, did not cover the cost of hosting the event.

With other similar one-day festivals on the rise in Queensland, and Gladstone residents still feeling the pinch Mr Smith said it was becoming harder to sell tickets.

"For us it's a community event and we want to continue to bring really good acts to Gladstone and hopefully some international acts in the future,” he said.

"We're going to do everything we can go make sure we can bring it back to Gladstone.”

Mr Smith worries the Hotter than Hell team can no longer fund the event on its own in Gladstone.

They plan to approach the council and other stakeholders to discuss potential funding partnerships or grants they could apply for to help bring the festival back to the region.

The main costs for the festival are venue hire, staff, security, infrastructure and travel, Mr Smith said.

"These things cost a lot of money and we do it all ourselves,” he said.

"I think if we could get some funding from council, tourism organisations or anyone interested in bringing people into this area it would certainly help a lot.”

He said the region benefits from the festival too, with people from as far as Mackay, Emerald and Brisbane travelling to the region to watch Saturday's entertainment.

The festival is held at Townsville, Frankston, Gladstone, Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Mt Evelyn, Dunsborough, Ipswich and Adelaide.

"There's definitely a lot of room to grow into a much bigger event,” he said.

"We just want to keep putting on good solid line-ups for the fans.”