MUSIC WITH BITE: Spiderbait will be one of the bands appearing at the Harvey Road Tavern this weekend.
Hotter than Hell at Harvey Road Tavern this weekend

Gregory Bray
by
16th Jan 2019 4:00 PM
IT'S going to be pretty warm this weekend, but at the Harvey Road Tavern things will be scorching as the Hotter than Hell tour pulls into town.

Featuring six bands - Spiderbait, Shihad, Body Jar, 28 Days, Area 7 and Magic Dirt - organiser Ian Smith said this year's event "will be a cracker".

"These bands represent a pretty special era in the Australian indie rock music scene during the 90's and early 2000's," he said.

"They're back playing together again and audiences are loving it."

 

HOTTER THAN HELL: New Zealand band Shihad will be playing at the Harvey Road Tavern this weekend.
He said the name of the tour was inspired by the weather at this time of year.

"It may be hot, but our team have worked hard to make things comfortable for festival goers," Mr Smith said.

"We've got plenty of shade and local food vendors, so you're not stuck out in the sun, hungry and waiting in long lines at the toilets or gates.

"Think of Big Day Out without the queues."

The first Hotter than Hell was a

roaring success last year and Mr Smith said the 2019 tour is looking to be even bigger.

"Ticket sales have been good, the VIP area sold out in the first week," he said.

"That's a pretty good indication of how popular it is."

The event starts at 2pm Saturday, January 19 at the Harvey Road Tavern.

For more information visit the Harvey Road Tavern Facebook page, or book tickets at hotterthanhell.oztix.com.au.

harvey road tavern hotter than hell music
Gladstone Observer

