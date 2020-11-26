Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Hotspot lockdowns not statewide restrictions: Premier

Domanii Cameron
by and Jessica Marszalek, Domanii Cameron
26th Nov 2020 10:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she hopes any future outbreaks in Queensland can be handled by introducing restrictions to specific hotspots instead of statewide measures.

Ms Palaszczuk made the comment as she announced the state had recorded no new COVID cases on Tuesday.

There are currently 14 active cases.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says a decision on opening the border to South Australia will be made at the end of the month. Picture: Peter Wallis
Annastacia Palaszczuk says a decision on opening the border to South Australia will be made at the end of the month. Picture: Peter Wallis

"Our southern neighbours have successfully contained recent outbreaks," she told parliament.

"It is our hope that, when future outbreaks occur, they can be stopped quickly and any restrictions can be limited to those hotspots rather than entire cities or states."

Ms Palaszczuk said the government continued to watch the situation in SA and would make a decision at the end of the month around whether borders could reopen to that state.

Originally published as Hotspot lockdowns not statewide restrictions: Premier

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk borders coronavirus queensland south australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRONE PHOTOS: Air Beats hailed a success

        Premium Content DRONE PHOTOS: Air Beats hailed a success

        News Council budgeted $130,000 for Air Beats, in funds redirected from other events cancelled due to COVID.

        $3m in grants available to boost exports in Flynn

        Premium Content $3m in grants available to boost exports in Flynn

        News The funding is designed to enhance the traceability in the agricultural produce...

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 25.

        ‘We’re desperate’: Marine Rescue’s volunteer push

        Premium Content ‘We’re desperate’: Marine Rescue’s volunteer push

        News “We have seen our numbers slowly decline over the years.”