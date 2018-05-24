Hotshot fantasies are not so secret

IT'S GETTING HOT IN HERE: The Sydney Hotshots will perform in Gladstone at the Grand Hotel on June 29.

AFTER kicking off the northern leg of their tour at Tennant Creek on June 1, the men from Sydney Hotshots won't reach Gladstone until the end of that month.

But when they do, you can be confident you'll get to see a troupe of men with washboard abs and muscles on their muscles.

The Sydney Hotshots have become popular not surprisingly for girls' nights out and hen parties but perhaps more surprisingly, for birthday parties.

Their latest show Secret Fantasies features two hours of non-stop male cabaret with opportunities for extroverted audience members to practice their dance moves on stage too.

The men perform to chart-topping songs, guaranteeing even if you're not prepared to dance on stage, you can still belt out some tunes.

The show has been billed as 'Girls will blush, women will scream, and husbands will be left at home.'

So you can't say you don't know what to expect.

With performers from London, Vegas, Rio, Barcelona and Australia, the Hotshots can boast a genuine international performance.

The show features new choreography and competitions.

Ladies' Night anyone?

Catch the Hot Shots June 29 @ Grand Hotel Gladstone from 8-10pm.

Tickets are $35 at the venue.