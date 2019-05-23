Menu
Jacky Stokes' partner's car caught on fire while he was draining fuel out of it. The incident has prompted a warning about using mobile phones while fuelling cars.
News

HOTLINE: Car fire sparks mobile phone warning

Jodie Callcott
by
23rd May 2019 4:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRAMATIC car fire which left a man in hospital has sparked a warning about the dangers of using mobile phones while fuelling cars.

Jacky Stokes posted images of her partner's burnt out car on Facebook.

She said the blaze at a Kawungan residence was started by a mobile phone.

"Last night my partner and a friend were draining fuel out of a car. While draining, my partner's phone started ringing," Ms Stokes said.

"Next thing the whole car was engulfed in flames and my partner was on fire."

She said her partner suffered minor burns and described the damage to the car as "pretty awful."

"We learnt that it's true what they say - you shouldn't have phones near petroleum because of the static electricity," Ms Stokes said.

"We are very grateful for our neighbours and the fire-fighters, police and ambulance. Without their help things could have ended up a lot worse."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics attended a private Kawungan residence at 7.05pm for a patient who had sustained burns from a vehicle fire.

A male in his 30s was treated for superficial burns to his hands and arm.

He was transported in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.

