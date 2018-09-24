Hotels and tourism benefiting on the back of conference

Raphael Costa from Hydro, during his keynote address 'Shaping the Future of the Bauxite and Alumina Industry in Brazil' at the Alumina 2018 International Conference held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

GLADSTONE hotels were at capacity last week with hundreds of industry heavy-weights checking in for the Alumina 2018 conference.

Hotelier Michael Cahill, in charge of one of Gladstone's biggest hotels, The Oaks on Goondoon St, said all 144 rooms were booked out during the week.

Mr Cahill said the hotel regularly catered for FIFO workers but last week The Oaks hosted hundreds of international delegates.

"It was good to see the streets busy both day and night with international delegates," he said.

"For these people Gladstone is an absolute mecca.

"They were asking a lot of questions about Gladstone and you could see they were very curious about the town and how it worked.

"It was really good to see that kind of curiosity.

"We've always had regular steady business but the conference gave us a big increase in guests.

"Other accommodation will also have felt that peak but The Oaks definitely felt it the best."

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited CEO Darryl Branthwaite said some international delegates booked tours to Heron Island while they were in town.

"When the conference is in the middle of town it tends to always do very well for the town," Mr Branthwaite said.

"But we had a kiosk at the conference and it attracted a number of industry bosses.

"A lot of them were talking about how great our fishing was and they wanted to know more about Heron Island."

Mr Branthwaite said the Planning Institute of Australia State Conference held in town from Wednesday to Friday was another economic boost.

"It is fantastic for our hotels, restaurants and tourism," he said.

"We've got 350 people spending money in our local businesses."