Hotel visitor to pay costly fine after balcony tantrum

A WOMAN heard screaming, yelling and seen throwing items of a hotel balcony told police she just “had a loud voice” when officers came knocking at her door — a court was told.

Jody Edith Audrey Strangways pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of commit public nuisance.

Police were called on September 16 with reports of a woman “yelling, screaming and throwing items off a balcony” from a Gladstone Central hotel.

While officers were on the way to the incident, they received another call with reports the woman had left the hotel and was sitting at a taxi rank.

The woman was Strangways and when police questioned her about the incident, she said she “just talked loudly”.

Strangways said she had been in an argument with hotel management over money.

She told police hotel management “wanted more money off her”.

The 38-year-old was fined $800 for the offending. A conviction was recorded.