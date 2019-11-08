Hotel says its award win is a tribute to staff

WINNER: Mecure hotel has won the 2019 Best in Business Accomodation & Resort award for the fourth time in a row.

FOR the fourth time in a row, Mercure Hotel Gladstone has claimed the title for the best accommodation and resort at the 2019 Best in Business awards.

General manager Craig Conley said the team’s success is the result of hard work and consistency with what the hotel provides.

“We all work hard for one particular purpose and that’s providing back to the community,” Mr Conley said.

“It’s a big thank you to all not just under the Mercure name, but the Yaralla name that’s made it so successful”.

The win has motivated the team to set their sights higher, with plans on expanding the hotel in the near future.

Mr Conley said they are looking at changing some of the hotel rooms into apartments, which they trialled last year with great success.

“The apartments when they first got off the ground was a bit slow, but our occupancy in those couple of rooms is sitting around 65-70 per cent including weekends, which is quite high,” he said.

Mr Conley said he wishes to see Mercure as the first five star hotel in Gladstone.

“Anyone can build a property, a box.”

“It’s the service that sets it apart so we need to make sure we’re providing that service to start with.”

“The results are there and it’s a big thank you to the team,” he said.