Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNER: Mecure hotel has won the 2019 Best in Business Accomodation & Resort award for the fourth time in a row.
WINNER: Mecure hotel has won the 2019 Best in Business Accomodation & Resort award for the fourth time in a row.
Business

Hotel says its award win is a tribute to staff

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Nov 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR the fourth time in a row, Mercure Hotel Gladstone has claimed the title for the best accommodation and resort at the 2019 Best in Business awards.

General manager Craig Conley said the team’s success is the result of hard work and consistency with what the hotel provides.

“We all work hard for one particular purpose and that’s providing back to the community,” Mr Conley said.

“It’s a big thank you to all not just under the Mercure name, but the Yaralla name that’s made it so successful”.

The win has motivated the team to set their sights higher, with plans on expanding the hotel in the near future.

Mr Conley said they are looking at changing some of the hotel rooms into apartments, which they trialled last year with great success.

“The apartments when they first got off the ground was a bit slow, but our occupancy in those couple of rooms is sitting around 65-70 per cent including weekends, which is quite high,” he said.

Mr Conley said he wishes to see Mercure as the first five star hotel in Gladstone.

“Anyone can build a property, a box.”

“It’s the service that sets it apart so we need to make sure we’re providing that service to start with.”

“The results are there and it’s a big thank you to the team,” he said.

2019 best in business mercure hotel gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Enrolments open for Calliope State High

        premium_icon Enrolments open for Calliope State High

        News FUTURE Calliope high school students are counting down the days until the $66 million Calliope State High School opens.

        Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        premium_icon Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        News A HIGH-PROFILE industrial company in Queensland facing charges

        ‘Dedication’: Winning gardener shares his tips

        premium_icon ‘Dedication’: Winning gardener shares his tips

        News Edible garden, waterwise garden and balcony garden were just a few categories...

        • 8th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
        Chanel College teachers join statewide work bans

        premium_icon Chanel College teachers join statewide work bans

        News CHANEL College teachers joined thousands of union members across the state in work...